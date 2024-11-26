CAREERS Wales, in collaboration with Welsh Government’s Youth Entrepreneurship programme, Big Ideas Wales, is launching the Enterprise Troopers Primary School competition for 2024-25.
Primary schools across Wales are invited to register and compete in three award categories, with top cash prizes of up to £2500 and additional prizes for runners up.
The challenge offers a unique opportunity for primary schools in Wales to showcase not only their entrepreneurial spirit, but their creativity, commitment to sustainability, and their local communities.
Schools which go above and beyond in fostering an innovative approach to entrepreneurship, will be recognised and rewarded in the following categories:
- Best enterprise school for ECO / Sustainability
- Best enterprise school for Community / Social Impact
- Best enterprise school for Creativity / Innovation
- Open to all primary schools in Wales, both lower and upper primary phases.
- Ideal for schools with established enterprise clubs, those who have joined past challenges, or those eager to start their first enterprise activities.
- Schools can submit any pupil-led, team-based enterprise project that has been active at any point between 1 January 2024 and the closing date, 16 June 2025.
- Winners will be announced in July 2025.
- Register now for the Enterprise Troopers challenge here.
Schools can register their interest and find more information by visiting https://businesswales.gov.wales/bigideas/partner-area/enterprise-troopers
Every school that registers for the competition online will receive digital entry pack with access to the Enterprise Troopers resources. These fun learning resources for lower primary and upper primary age-groups, are aligned to the curriculum for Wales.
Additionally, schools that share photos of their enterprise project for the Enterprise Trooper gallery will also be entered into a monthly draw to win spot prizes for their school.
Sue Marles, Headteacher at Raglan Church in Wales VC Primary School, who took place in last year’s challenge said: “We have really looked hard at how we can foster enterprise education within the four purposes of the curriculum in line with our curriculum bespoke to Raglan.
“We feel that projects such as the Enterprise Troopers can really enhance the curriculum, bring about that authenticity and innovation that children need to be exposed to, to give them a greater insight into the world of work and to excite them for lifelong learning.”