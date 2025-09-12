The grey Ford Focus may have been a surprise overnight guest at The Vaults, on Market Street, but it didn’t hinder the Friday morning rituals as the business confirmed online it would be open for breakfast as usual.
“There may be a car wedged on the bench outside, but we are open as usual” a post read.
It turns out the vehicle collided with the bench late on Thursday night, with Gwent Police confirming the owner was going to be arranging recovery of the vehicle.
In a statement, a spokesperson told the Chronicle there were no injuries reported.
“We received a report of a road traffic collision on Market Street, Abergavenny at around 10.25pm on Thursday 11 September,” they said.
“Officers attended and no injuries were reported. The collision involved one car.”
