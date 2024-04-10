SUPERMARKET Morrisons could see new electric vehicle charging stations installed at its Abergavenny store.
The Motor Fuel Group has applied for planning permission for the creation of a charging zone in the car park at the retailer’s store in King Street, which will be next to the area where there are already two electric vehicle charging stations which will be removed.
The area would include chargers, canopy cover, low voltage panel and associated works.
Morrisons, which has claimed it provides the UK’s largest supermarket network of ‘next generation’ rapid electric charging points for electric vehicles, had the previous chargers installed in 2021, allowing customers to charge the majority of cars from flat to full battery in under 45 minutes.
The plans are being considered by Monmouthshire County Council.