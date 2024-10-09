Business Monmouthshire has launched a capital grant of between £5,000 - £10,000 for social enterprises based in Monmouthshire.
Open now for expressions of interest, the grant scheme is funded under the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. It is aimed at helping existing social enterprises to invest in capital equipment.
Social enterprises can apply for between £5,000 and £10,000 towards investment in equipment that will help them to grow and thrive in Monmouthshire.
Expressions of interest can now be submitted via an online form for those who would like more information about the grant: https://formbuilder.evolutive.co.uk/formsite/form/d212a809-eadb-4240-90cc-25a83d607d45?
Applications will close on 1 November or before if all the funding is allocated.
Monmouthshire County Councillor Paul Griffiths, said: “In recognition of the contribution they can make to our county’s economy, this grant is being offered to ambitious social enterprises who need help funding their growth plans. If you are an eligible existing social enterprise within Monmouthshire, please make an application.”
This grant scheme is part of the support being offered by Business Monmouthshire, a MCC service, funded by UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund which provides help and guidance to Monmouthshire businesses, at any stage of their development including pre-start, start-ups and established enterprises.
For more information on Business Monmouthshire, visit:https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/business-jobs/business-monmouthshire/