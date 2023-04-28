An Abergavenny man who beat prostate cancer last summer completed the London Marathon on Sunday, April 23 and was part of a team who raised £500,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.
Mark Barrier spent the beginning of last week nursing an ankle injury and was unsure whether he would be able to race. However, he made a swift recovery and completed the race finishing in four hours and 50 minutes.
Mark was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the beginning of 2022 during a routine medical despite not having any symptoms.
Fortunately, the cancer was found early enough to cure it and he was given the all clear by the summer of 2022.
He said: “The London Marathon has been a very important part of my personal recovery process.
“Training and focusing on the event has been one of the best forms of therapy.”
Mark ran the London Marathon in October 2021 while unknowingly carrying prostate cancer and therefore decided the perfect way to draw a line under his experience was to race again and raise awareness and money.