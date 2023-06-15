A gala opera evening and an annual fashion show has helped a Crickhowell committee raise more than £18,000.
Crickhowell Cancer Research Committee has raised £18,500 with a handful of successful events in recent months.
The gala opera event, held at Peterstone Court, was particularly successful, raising a total of £5,400 over the evening.
The fashion show held at the Manor Hotel also proved to be very popular, raising £1,879. The show was compèred by television news reader Lucy Owen.
Committee chairman, Hazel Thomas, said: “Thanks to Brecon Carreg who sponsored the artists and Honeycomb Print Services for the programmes and the numerous people who gave very large donations to Cancer Research Wales.
“And thanks to Sean Gerard and Glyn Budgeman for their help an sponsorship.”
Among the other fundraising events that helped raise the £18,500 were the annual raffle, the Christmas fun run, a disco and a quiz night in Abergavenny.
The Crickhowell Cancer Research Committee said the success of these events was due to the support and generosity of local people and business.