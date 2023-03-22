Usk County County Councillor Tony Kear has called on Usk’s business to come together in a revived Chamber of Commerce as a new retail shop opens in Usk
Sassy’s Usk is the fourth shop to open under the independently owned Sassy's brand. The other three shops are located in the New Forest where they have been operating and growing exponentially over the past four years, despite the pandemic and current economic crisis; there are exciting plans for Sassy’s to expand further in the future.
Mother and daughter team Kate and Olivia Allott expressed their delight in bringing Sassy’s over the bridge to Wales. Sassy's stock everything from Italian leather handbags in a wide variety of styles and colours to Powder scarves, socks and sunglasses. The window display is a huge pop of colour which invites you in!
Upon the opening, Kate said: “My family have lived here in Monmouthshire for just over ten years now, after moving from the New Forest and both my children attended Usk Primary School before going onto Monmouth Comprehensive. Olivia, my daughter and I are so excited to open our beautiful shop up to the local community here in the stunning town of Usk.
We have always adored Sassy’s for its bright colours, high end quality and versatility and feel extremely lucky to be able to do something that we feel so passionate about and hope that all the lovely ladies of Monmouthshire and beyond will enjoy it too! We have opened Sassy’s as a “pop-up” as this gives us a low risk business opportunity, which Olivia and I feel is a very attractive proposition in today’s turbulent climate.
We are really hoping that we succeed here in Usk and if we do we will definitely look to secure a permanent premises in Usk and/or the surrounding area.”
Sara Jones, Head of the Wales Retail Consortium is equally thrilled by the prospect Sassy's offers to the area, saying: "a vibrant high street can make such a difference, not just to the local economy but the wider benefits it brings to the community.
It’s fantastic to see another new business innovating and looking to expand on the wonderful Usk high street. Sassy’s opens up a new offer for visitors, and will undoubtedly complement the type of retail and hospitality ecosystem that we want to see thrive in the future."
Usk resident Laura Anne Jones MS, Member of the Welsh Parliament for South Wales East, added: “It's wonderful to see another new business set up in Usk.
“It’s so crucial we support local businesses, they’re the backbone of our local economy and help our community thrive. I look forward to visiting myself in person.”
Councillor Kear agreed with Laura, saying: “ it was an absolute delight to toast Kate and Olivia’s new venture. Usk businesses working together via a Vibrant Chamber as seen in Monmouth can help make Usk a destination shopping destination to boost business for everyone”.