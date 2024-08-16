Although we are at last enjoying some sunshine Smiths Auctions in Newent are already planning for the busy autumn season. This is of course all working towards Christmas with dealers starting to build up their stocks in preparation for their most profitable time of year. This will give them time to get items cleaned and make small repairs as well as the all time consuming photography and presentation – whether that be for online sales or the traditional shop window. With this in mind Smiths are keen to promote their special Watches Section in the September sale and Jewellery and Silver for both the September and November sales.
One of the star entries in the sale so far is an extremely rare Breitling Automatic Chronometer Watch from a local client in Newent.
The watch is a Breitling Avenger Seawolf issued in a very limited edition of four hundred to GCHQ staff in 2004. Similar limited editions have been issued to other military and secret service personnel and are all highly collectable. Interestingly, staff were warned not to wear the watches when out and about - especially in situations where they could be identified and potentially targeted. The watch is incredibly stylish and features a black dial with a rotating bezel and the GCHQ logo at nine ‘o’ clock. It comes complete with all its original paperwork, leather case, box and stainless steel strap and has been estimated at £2,500 to £3,500.
Gentlemen’s wrist watches continue to sell strongly at auction and are one of the most searched for items on the online bidding platforms. Buyers range from private collectors, dealers and repairers but also often include women looking for a special gift for the man who already has five watches - but seems to want more !!
Smiths are also looking for further jewellery and silver entries for the sale and it can be an excellent time of year to clear out any antique jewellery which you have inherited but know you will never wear. Some of these pieces can achieve surprising results as the demand for antique jewellery amongst specialist collectors is very strong. Smiths have several regular London buyers including two from Hatton Garden who specialise in high end older pieces. Equally modern jewellery appeals to both dealers and local private buyers who are always keen to visit the jewellery cabinet and see if there is anything they fancy for a special occasion or even just an extravagant treat!
Smiths September sale is on the 19th & 20th of September with the fully illustrated catalogue online from the 12th of September. Entries of good quality antiques, collectables, jewellery, watches and silver are invited before the 29th of August. The sale is already full for furniture and pictures.