Smiths are also looking for further jewellery and silver entries for the sale and it can be an excellent time of year to clear out any antique jewellery which you have inherited but know you will never wear. Some of these pieces can achieve surprising results as the demand for antique jewellery amongst specialist collectors is very strong. Smiths have several regular London buyers including two from Hatton Garden who specialise in high end older pieces. Equally modern jewellery appeals to both dealers and local private buyers who are always keen to visit the jewellery cabinet and see if there is anything they fancy for a special occasion or even just an extravagant treat!