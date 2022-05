Jobs at risk as McColl’s goes into administration

McColl’s has gone into administration ( Creative Commons licence )

The convenience store chain McColl’s has announced it has gone into administration - with 16,000 jobs at risk.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers has been appointed as the administrator, with the initial hope that a buyer can be found for the company.

There are 1,100 convenience shops across the UK, including three stores across Monmouthshire.