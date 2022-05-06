Jobs at risk as McColl’s goes into administration

By Emily Woolfe   |   Group Digital Editor   |
Friday 6th May 2022 12:41 pm
@emilyjparsons
[email protected]
Share
McColl’s general sign view
McColl’s has gone into administration (Creative Commons licence )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The convenience store chain McColl’s has announced it has gone into administration - with 16,000 jobs at risk.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers has been appointed as the administrator, with the initial hope that a buyer can be found for the company.

There are 1,100 convenience shops across the UK, including three stores across Monmouthshire.

It had been hoped that a rescue deal put forward by Morrisons yesterday could save the company, but this appears to have been unsuccessful.

More About:

Monmouthshire
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0