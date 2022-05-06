Jobs at risk as McColl’s goes into administration
By Emily Woolfe | Group Digital Editor |
@emilyjparsons[email protected]
Friday 6th May 2022 12:41 pm
Share
McColl’s has gone into administration (Creative Commons licence )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The convenience store chain McColl’s has announced it has gone into administration - with 16,000 jobs at risk.
PriceWaterhouseCoopers has been appointed as the administrator, with the initial hope that a buyer can be found for the company.
There are 1,100 convenience shops across the UK, including three stores across Monmouthshire.
It had been hoped that a rescue deal put forward by Morrisons yesterday could save the company, but this appears to have been unsuccessful.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |