Among the changes made by the Labour run body is a 7.8% rise in council tax, which was first set out in January, and a 10% increase in car parking fees. The council tax increase alone should raise an extra £5.9m, while increasing the cost of a 2-hour parking fee from £2 to £2.20 would generate an additional £180,000. It will also increase the fee charged for users of its ‘Grass routes’ bus service from the current one-off £5 per household to an annual £10 charge.