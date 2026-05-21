A burst water main has left large parts of Monmouthshire without a water supply as bottled water stations are set up at locations in the county.
Engineers from Dwr Cymru | Welsh Water have told residents in villages in the surrounding rural areas of Abergavenny and Monmouth, including Bryn Deri, Dingestow and Tregare, that they may experience low water pressure or no water supply at all.
A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the water supply to this area.”
“We are slowly recharging the main, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. We expect all supplies to be fully restored this afternoon.”
Tankers were seen lining up near a supermarket in Llanfoist, just outside Abergavenny today as drivers took water to the affected areas.
A bottled water station is currently set up at Portal Road, Monmouth, near the Premier Inn hotel. The postcode is NP25 5PF.
There are also stations at Dingestow and Raglan Village Halls. It is hoped that supply will be restored this afternoon.
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