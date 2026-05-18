PLANS for 28 homes for social rent which includes a mixture of terraced housing, flats and bungalows, have been lodged with Blaenau Gwent county planners at the site of a former care home in Brynmawr.
The application has been submitted by R & M Williams and includes the demolition of Crawshay House on Greenland Road.
The development would be made up of 16 one-bedroom apartments, two three-bedroom bungalows, two three-bedroom semi-detached houses, two four-bedroom semi-detached houses and five two-bedroom terraced houses.
Planning agent Dylan Green of Asbri Planning Limited explained the proposal in a planning, design and access statement.
Mr Green said: “The proposed development comprises of the demolition of Crawshay House on site.
“The building itself is vacant and has been for a number of years, it was formerly used as a residential care home that provided 32 bedrooms, communal facilities, kitchen and offices over two floors.”
“The properties will be managed by Trivallis as the Registered Social Landlord and it is envisaged that the tenure will be 100 per cent social-rented properties.
“The mix has been designed to reflect the local housing market assessment in the area whereby the predominant need was for one bed apartments.”
“The scheme also includes bungalows to the rear of the site as there is an overriding need for such properties within the area and Blaenau Gwent as a whole.”
Mr Green said: “The existing access located at Darren Felin Road will be closed, and the proposed development will utilise the existing access at Greenland Road to provide both vehicular and pedestrian access to the site.
The council has received 1,025 applications for social housing in Brynmawr.
This list includes 397 applications for one-bedroom accommodation and 327 for two-bedroom houses.
The council also deems 248 of these applications as “urgent.”
A decision on the application is expected by July 24.
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