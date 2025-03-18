The last confirmed sighting of Charlene was on a mobile phone photograph taken at a property in Broadway, Adamsdown, south of Cardiff at 6:07am on July 24, 2024. The day before, July 23, 2024, Charlene was seen on CCTV in Morrisons Local, Adamsdown. Her hair was in a bun, and she was wearing a dark strapless top, with a distinctive dragon tattoo visible on her back.