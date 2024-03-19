Gwent Police are investigating a report of burglary at a licensed premises in Berthon Road, Little Mill, Monmouthshire, at around 12.25am on Friday, March 8 when a unknown offender has gained entry to the bar area and allegedly taken a quantity of cash.
Do you recognise this person (pictured) who was in the area around the time and might be able to help with police inquiries?
Do you recognise this person? (Gwent Police)
Please call 101 or DM Gwent Poloce on social media quoting 2400078245.
You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, with details on 0800 555 111.