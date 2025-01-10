Smiths Auctions have worked hard to attract a large number of regular online bidders by striving to always provide an excellent buying experience. They also usually find that they attract a sizeable number of new customers over the Christmas period when there are fewer sales around and stock is scarce. The January sale included over fourteen hundred lots and attracted over sixteen hundred internet buyers who registered for the sale. During this last week Smiths postage team have sent out over two hundred parcels both nationally and internationally. The look on the new trainee postman’s face when he called to collect and saw a ‘wall of parcels’ was a picture!