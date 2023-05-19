Young researchers from Raglan Primary School have won this year’s Monmouth Science Fair.
Monmouth Prep School finished second and Usk Primary School took third place in the eighth edition of the annual science competition.
The judges said the standard of entries were the best they had seen since Dr Sion Wall, from Monmouth Prep School, launched the competition in 2016.
The creativity and range of the children’s projects were remarkable, including Raglan’s winning entry, The Simple Circuit Made Fun; Monmouth Prep School’s Which toothpaste brand works best? and Llangrove’s project, To what extent does smell affect taste?
Event organiser Dr Wall, Science Teacher and Co-ordinator at Monmouth Prep School, said: “The high standard of research and science at the fair never fails to amaze me.
“Well done to everyone who took part; parents who came along to support on the day; and all the judges, who gave their time and had such a difficult job ranking and assessing all the incredible projects.”
Dr Wall added: “It was wonderful to see the children from a wide variety of local primary schools recognised for their hard work.
“I cannot wait for our next science fair in 2024 when, hopefully, even more local primary schools will be able to join us.”