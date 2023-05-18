British Home, Leisure and Gardens retailer, The Range, has confirmed that it will be opening its highly anticipated new Brynmawr store on 4th August 2023, at 9am.
The planning application for the store was approved at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Planning Committee on Thursday, April 20.
The 25,000+ Sq-Ft store has been newly renovated and will have all the departments and products you would expect you would expect from The Range.
Customers will be able to discover all their favourite great value Range products in their new store. From home styling accessories to DIY essentials and cleaning must haves to garden tools, there’s so much to discover to maintain, upgrade and beautify their homes.
In addition to the wide variety and value offered, the opening of this store will also create and number of new jobs for the area.
The store will be located at Lakeside Retail Park, Blaina Road, Nantyglo, Ebbw Vale, NP23 4SL. The location formerly housed Home Bargains and Peacocks shops.
The Range will have a grand opening on 04/08/23 with exclusive offers and that will run for several weeks after for local shoppers to grab a bargain.
Full opening hours and number of jobs created to be confirmed at a later date with further info.