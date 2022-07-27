British Empire Medals recognise locals who have given so much to the community
The achievements of four of Monmouthshire’s longest-serving, community-minded residents were celebrated at a prestigious ceremony at Caldicot Castle on Monday July 25.
Each recipient was presented with a British Empire Medal (BEM) by Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, The Lord Lieutenant of Gwent.
The medal is traditionally awarded for the achievement or contribution within a service to the community in a local geographical area, with many recipients stalwarts of their neighbourhood.
Honours are a way of celebrating extraordinary people who go above and beyond to change the world around them for the better. The system is there to recognise the people who have selflessly volunteered their time and efforts, gained the respect of their peers, displayed moral and physical courage or showed real innovation and entrepreneurship.
The ceremony in Monmouthshire was held to celebrate the achievements of four residents of Monmouthshire and the surrounding area: Cllr. Maureen Powell, Gerald Beaumont, Catherine Spiller and Derek Warren.
Cllr. Maureen Powell was awarded the British Empire Medal for political service. Maureen has been Chair of Monmouthshire County Council twice, Mayor of Abergavenny and a governor at King Henry VIII School for 13 years. Maureen, who is the Ward Member for Pen-Y-Fal in Abergavenny, is widely known and respected in her community.
Gerald Beaumont of Usk was awarded the British Empire Medal for fundraising which has contributed to improving the lives of hundreds of disabled people across Wales since 2007.
Catherine Spiller received a BEM for instilling dedication, ambition and opportunity in Forces Cadets and Reserves and the community in Monmouth.
Derek Warren of Caldicot also received a British Empire Medal for volunteering and dedicating over 50 years of his life to the No.1 Welsh Wing of the Air Training Corps, supporting young adults in South Wales.
The Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, was representing the Queen at Monday’s event. He said: “I am so full of admiration of all of the various things these incredible people have achieved. As the Queen’s representative, I can applaud the recipients for making society a better place, and I know if she was here, she would be echoing my words.”
If you would like to nominate someone to be recognised for their contributions to the community, please visit the following link: https://honours.cabinetoffice.gov.uk/
