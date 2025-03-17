The Bridge to Cross Trust has secured its future providing support to young people in the heart of Abergavenny after winning support from the High Sheriff of Gwent.
At an awards ceremony at the Priory Centre, it was announced that Bridge to Cross, as well as eight other groups, would benefit from an injection of £5,000 owing to the support of Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner, Jane Mudd.
The Trust runs the 7Corners centre off Frogmore Street, which supports young people from all walks of life in the town.
Ange Sampson works at the centre and gratefully received the award last weekend.
“It means we can [continue to] be here to chat and connect with young people. Our detached youth work is a big part of our programme and there are always more young people who can benefit from what we do. The funding means we can further our efforts to reach let them know we are here.”
The ‘Your Voice Your Choice’ awards were the culmination of work by Community Foundation Wales, who manage the fund on behalf of the High Sheriff of Gwent.
The High Sheriff, Helen Mifflin, said that the young people who were in attendance at the ceremony were “without doubt” role models in society.
“The annual event is good fun, when the shortlisted organisations attend and tell everyone what they do and how to make a difference. The pitch is often led by young people and the atmosphere is supportive and empowering.
“All were very worthy of our investment in them.”