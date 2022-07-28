Bridge reopens on Powys and Monmouthshire border
Subscribe newsletter
Connecting the villages of Glangrwyney in Powys and Gilwern in Monmouthshire on either side of the River Usk, Llangrwyney bridge has reopened following an extensive structural rebuild.
Glangrwyney Road (the C126) had been closed since February 2020 following a major embankment failure during Storm Dennis. Following inspection, it was discovered that the part of the underlying beams of the 1980’s 64-metre bridge had partially collapsed due to corrosion.
Developing a plan to repair the failed supports to the 40-year-old Acrow Panel superstructure, whilst minimising environmental damage to the surrounding area, took a considerable amount of time and resource. Working within Natural Resources Wales perimeters, Pontypool based company Pro Steel Engineering, devised a scheme using the existing piers to jack the bridge and install replacement bearing supports.
“Work began in May 2022 with all the underlying supporting structures and beams having been replaced in just under three months.” Explains Cllr Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.
“However, at first glance users of the newly refurbished bridge maybe mistaken in thinking that nothing has changed with the original heavy-duty plates remaining in place. Rest assured, these have been thoroughly inspected and still have plenty of life left in them before they need to be replaced.
“We are happy to have been able to engage the services of a local engineering firm to complete these works to such a high standard. Ensuring the structures is now safe and suitable for light vehicles once again is excellent news for the local area.”
Llangrwyney bridge is a joint structure between Powys and Monmouthshire with both councils responsible for 50 per cent of the repair costs. Local councillors on both side of the river are pleased to see the link between the villages restored.
Cllr Sarah-Jane Beecham and Cllr Matt Beecham for Crickhowell, Powys and Cllr Simon Howarth, for Llanelly Hill, Monmouthshire said: “This bridge is an important link between the communities and counties on both sides of the River Usk. Hopefully we can capitalise on this joint working approach to tackle many of the other challenges our communities are currently facing.”
Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, Leader of Monmouthshire County Council said: “The reopening of the Llangrwyney Bridge will be welcomed by residents and visitors to Monmouthshire and Powys. Both councils have worked together closely to address the damage caused by the flooding, which along with the recent heatwave really highlights the need for us to take stronger action on climate change.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |