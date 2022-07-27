Bridge is back in action after rebuild

Cllr Sarah-Jane Beecham and Cllr Matt Beecham for Crickhowell, Powys and Cllr Simon Howarth, for Llanelly Hill, Monmouthshire said: “This bridge is an important link between the communities and counties on both sides of the River Usk. Hopefully we can capitalise on this joint working approach to tackle many of the other challenges our communities are currently facing.”