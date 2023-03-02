Since St Teilo’s at Llanarth was put up for sale in 2019, the Trust has been working to build a sustainable conversion project which would reopen this community space for everyone. The church closed in 2013 and renovation and conservation work is now essential for this Grade II* listed building. The Church in Wales has allowed the Trust time to build a project and would agree a long lease at peppercorn rent, if community use can be secured as a viable future for the building. It is now time to sign up, to save the building being sold off, and taken out of community ownership.