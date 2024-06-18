This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature is a cool 14°C.
The skies are clear with no chance of rain.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 15°C.
There is a chance of scattered showers with a total precipitation of 1mm expected.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler with a temperature of 12°C.
The skies will be cloudy with sunny spells, but no rain is expected.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to a warm 17°C.
Again, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, but it will remain dry.
For the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 15°C.
Expect clear skies and no rain.
Overall, a calm and dry week is in store for Abergavenny.
This article was automatically generated