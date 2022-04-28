Boxing club host fundraiser evening with former world champion

Former boxing world champion Enzo Maccarinelli will be speaking in Abergavenny tonight as part of a fundraising evening for the newly-formed Abergavenny boxing club.

As reported in the Chronicle recently, local boxing champion Kieran Gething and his family set up the new boxing club situated on Hatherleigh Place, with the aim of providing an all-inclusive environment allowing the whole community to engage more with the sport.

After a successful few weeks since opening, Kieran and the club are now looking to raise money to provide more equipment and enhance facilities.

As part of these efforts the club will be hosting ‘An Evening with Enzo Maccarinelli’ fundraiser at Abergavenny Rugby Club tonight at 7pm.

A former world champion at Cruiserweight, Welshman Maccarinelli will speak about his professional career as well as answering questions from the public.

An auction will also be held at the event to raise further money for the club, whilst donations going towards the boxing club will also be accepted.

Abergavenny Boxing Club would also like to thank Sugarloaf Catering for providing food at tonight’s event.

The event is ticket only with tickets costing £35, with a free cocktail at V24 bar in Abergavenny available afterwards with a ticket.

Please enquire Abergavenny Boxing Club for tickets by calling 07564355306.