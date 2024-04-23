WITH many homes in the Abergavenny area still without water after a burst main at Brecon Road last night, bottled water is now available for collection from The Premier Inn at Llanfoist.
The affected areas (Google)
Dwr Cymru says it is expecting supplied to be restored by this afternoon
“We are continuing to work on restoring supplies within some areas of Abergavenny. Our teams have been working hard through the night but due to complications with the repair it is taking longer than expected and it is now anticipated to be completed by mid-day,” said the water company.