MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has confirmed that Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre will be officially reopening on Thursday 19 January, following a delay that saw the cancellation of the a piano recital and tribute evening ‘Back To Bacharach’.
The eagerly anticipated reopening comes just in time for the sell-out tribute act ‘ABBA Forever’ on Friday 20 January.
As previously reported by the Chronicle, the reason for the delay was a “commissioning” issue although MCC has been reluctant to clarify what the issue was.
A spokesperson from the MCC said: “We are continuing to work through any implications of these delays with partners to ensure we can mitigate the financial impact caused by these cancellations, and ultimately, the inconvenience to ticket buyers who are offered a full refund or rescheduled date for the same performance.”
Along with all other theatres in the country, the popular Borough Theatre closed in 2020 as a result of the covid pandemic but has remained shut since while a troubled refurbishment programme was undertaken.