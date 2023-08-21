Abergavenny Town Council and Friends of Bailey Park came together on Sunday, August 20, to bring back Abergavenny’s Borough Band to the iconic Bandstand in the park.
Residents were treated to two sessions of music from members of the Borough band while enjoying their picnics.
The chair of Friends of Bailey Park, Judith Vicary, said: “The weather was perfect, with a gentle breeze and plenty of sunshine, which came as a pleasant surprise after recent changeable conditions.”
The Borough Band played a variety of music such as, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ and ‘Mary Poppins’ as well as some beetles songs.
During the interval, the local branch of Choirs for Good, who raise money for various charities, sang a range of songs to the audience, inviting them to join in at times.
The choir meets at the Priory Centre on Monday evenings and are keen to attract anyone who might like to join them.
Judith added: “We hope in the future this event can be repeated twice during the summer months, and that in the future are people will hear about the vent and come along.
“It is several years since the Borough Band played in the park, and older residents in particular were delighted to see the musicians back and hoping they will return.
“Everyone agreed that the experiment to try and bring back the Borough Band, and to introduce the local branch of Choirs for good has been a great success.”
The Mayor of Abergavenny, Anne Wilde, thanked the Borough Band for providing everyone with and afternoon of music.