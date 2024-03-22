Drew, Moo and Bunny, Too, released in September last year and written in memory of Drew Barker-Wright, a 4-year-old who died from a chordoma, is taking to the stages of literary festivals this summer.
The book will be front and centre at events including the Abergavenny Writing Festival on Saturday the 20th of April, the Llandeilo Lit Fest on Sunday the 28th of April, and the Hay Festival on Sunday the 2nd of June.
It’s a full circle moment for the family, as Drew always loved the Hay Festival site and attended many children’s book events there. “Drew had a love of literature from a very early age,” his mother, Melanie, said. “After his passing, we wanted to honour him by developing a story of his very own.”
Renowned poet Owen Sheers wrote the verses, which have been described as ‘enchanting’, with award-winning illustrator Helen Stephens providing the pictures. Owen said: “I’m thrilled we’ll be bringing Drew’s story to local audiences through these festivals. Although Helen can’t join me on stage for the events she’s kindly providing a couple of videos of her live drawing images from the book, so her and her illustrations will be part of the show. We’ll also have activity sheets created by Walker Books, so hopefully, the kids will have fun participating in, as well as watching these events.’
The Drew Barker-Wright Charity has also announced that the book has been chosen for the 2024 Children’s Bookshow, where schools are invited to attend special events across the UK. The book will feature later this year at the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton.
“We’ve come so far,” says Melanie. “It’s been an emotional experience and one we will never forget.”
Drew, Moo and Bunny, Too is a story of a little boy who sets off on an adventure with his best friends, Bunny and Moo. As the three fly around the world on a magic rug they run into pirates and trouble on the dark sea. Can the three best friends find what they need to return home?