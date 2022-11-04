Bonfires and sky lanterns - Beware of the dangers FUW warns
Subscribe newsletter
The Farmers’ Union of Wales is urging people to remember the distress fireworks and sky lanterns can cause to livestock and pets this year.
With bonfire night here the Union is keen to wish people a great time but reminds them of the dangers posed by bonfires, sky lanterns and fireworks.
“This time of year poses many dangers to animals and children – so don’t let negligence and ignorance be the cause of a tragedy this year. We therefore call on people to stick to the firework safety code at all times to minimise the risk to livestock, pets and humans,” said FUW Deputy President Ian Rickman.
Animals in general are not fond of the noise of fireworks and can become quite anxious during this time of year. Therefore, the FUW urges people to be considerate and not let them off near livestock.
“It is also a good idea to make sure that your pets have been microchipped by a vet and that the details on the chip are up to date prior to bonfire night, just in case they go missing,” said Ian Rickman.
It is also advisable to give neighbours notice of your firework display, particularly if they are elderly, have young children, keep livestock or pets.
“We also remind people that sky lanterns have been banned on all public land by all Local Authorities across Wales, as they pose significant dangers to livestock and are, of course, a considerable fire safety risk,” he added.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |