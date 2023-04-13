The body of a man was discovered in woodland near Monmouth at around 10.20am today (Thursday 13 April).
Police and an ambulance were at the scene on Wonastow Road following the discovery.
Missing man Stewart McGinn (GP )
It follows an appeal for information after Monmouth man Stewart McGinn went missing on Tuesday and an extensive search was undertaken involving police helicopters.
Formal identification has yet to take place, however Gwent Police have notified the family of Stewart McGinn, who was reported as missing on Tuesday 11 April.
They are not treating the death as suspicious at this time, and a report has been prepared for the coroner.
Police on Wonastow Road (Des Pugh )