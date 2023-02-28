The Friends of Bailey Park have been hard at work extending their pollinator friendly area near the Avenue.
Having acquired 3,000 bluebells- in -the green, some donated by Monmouthshire County Council, and the rest paid for with funds raised with the help of Monmouthshire Housing Association, the main planting session took place on a chilly morning, with a full turnout of the Friends and two members of Keep Abergavenny Tidy.
Fortunately, the earth was easy to dig, and with an arsenal of spades, bulb planters and trowels, the job was quickly finished.
Welcome hot drinks and home made cakes were enjoyed once the hard work was complete.
The groups chair, Judith Vicary said: "It was a joy to see the cold, reddened faces of the team light up at the sight of such a treat at the end of a wild flurry of industry.
She added: "Last year’s plantings of snowdrops are already in bloom, and have brought a promise of Spring in Bailey Park.
"The daffodils will soon be in flower, and there will be more colour to enjoy along the Avenue.
"In years to come, this part of Bailey Park should become a carpet of colour for visitors to enjoy, and for pollinators to find food, especially in the early months of the year.
"After catching up with the delayed removal of tons of leaves because of a wet, then very cold spell earlier on, we are on track with plans for the warmer months.
"Work has already begun in the main flowerbeds and in other parts of Bailey Park, in preparation for Abergavenny’s entry into Britain in Bloom in the summer.
"Only three Welsh towns have been invited to enter this competition, and the Friends are all extremely proud to have this opportunity to be a small part of such an event."
The Town shall also be competing in the Wales in Bloom competition as usual, and The Friends of Bailey Park intend to enter as a separate entity, in the hope of being awarded for their Community spirit, and our work on providing a better habitat for pollinators, small mammals, birds and other insects.
The Friends are appreciative of the funding and bulbs that have been made available to us by the Town Council, Monmouthshire County Council, and Monmouthshire Housing Association.
Judith said: "Without their help, none of this would have been possible.
"We would also like to thank the members of the Keep Abergavenny team who regularly come to help us with bulb planting."