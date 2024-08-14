Blaenavon Town Council recently met up with their partners at Big Pit National Coal Museum to celebrate the completion of two mining apprenticeships.
The Town Council were able to contribute to the sponsorship of two apprentices in 2022 with a financial contribution of £6,000 for the three year apprenticeship.
The Mayor of Blaenavon, Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews, together with the Council's Chief Officer Kevin Warren, Big Pit's Mine Manager Brian Lewis and apprentices Conall Burton and Steven Carpenter discussed how the apprenticeships have helped secure the expertise and knowledge to offer sustainability for the future of Big Pit as a working mine.
Cllr Matthews highlighted the cultural and economic significance of the museum, stating: “Big Pit National Coal Museum is among Blaenavon’s most valuable cultural and economic assets. It puts our town on the map and is also an important employer of local people.
“Moreover, it is a vital component of the Blaenavon World Heritage Site’s outstanding universal value. It is vital that this museum is sustainable so that it can continue to present the important coal mining heritage of Wales to the world.
“Blaenavon Town Council has been pleased to play a part in supporting that and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with Big Pit for the benefit of Blaenavon and Welsh culture.”
Echoing Cllr Matthew’s sentiments, Brian Lewis, Mine Manager added: “The Apprenticeships are an important part of our succession plan at Big Pit and will help to ensure that the public can continue to enjoy, experience and learn about the history of the mining industry in Wales.”
On receiving the opportunity, apprentice Conall Burton said: “Training as an apprentice at Big Pit is a once in a lifetime opportunity to work in an industry that will never be forgotten…who wouldn’t want to be part of Big Pit’s future?”