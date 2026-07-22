The road linking two valleys towns will reopen today as emergency repairs to fill a sinkhole that had appeared in the carriageway continue.
Although the work to rebuild the section of the road has not yet been completed, the route can now be reopened to motorists with extra traffic management measures.
“A section of B4248 Blaenavon to Brynmawr Road closed for roadworks will reopen today,” a spokesperson for Torfaen Council said.
“Traffic lights will be in place from this afternoon.It's hoped work to repair a sinkhole in the carriageway can be completed this week.”
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