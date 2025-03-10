March 2025 marks five years since the start of the first Covid-19 national lockdown and last Sunday communities across the UK observed the National Day of Reflection, honouring those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic and recognising the resilience, dedication, and kindness shown during this challenging time. The day offered individuals, families, and communities an opportunity to reflect on the five years since the Covid Pandemic, and the impact it has had on their lives and their loved ones.