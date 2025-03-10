March 2025 marks five years since the start of the first Covid-19 national lockdown and last Sunday communities across the UK observed the National Day of Reflection, honouring those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic and recognising the resilience, dedication, and kindness shown during this challenging time. The day offered individuals, families, and communities an opportunity to reflect on the five years since the Covid Pandemic, and the impact it has had on their lives and their loved ones.
To commemorate the occasion, Blaenavon Town Council planted a Rowan tree in Blaenavon Flower Park. The Reverend Dr Chris Walters led a short service, during which the tree was blessed. Sue Driscoll, representing Blaenavon Churches Working Together, read a poem, and Elisabeth Sweeney-Smith, President of the Congregational Federation, offered a prayer.
Reflecting on the event, the Mayor of Blaenavon, Cllr Dr Nathan Matthews, said, "The Covid-19 pandemic changed all our lives, and its effects are still felt today. This service provided an opportunity to remember those we lost while also recognising the resilience and unity that was so evident in our community. We also acknowledge the tireless efforts of NHS staff, key workers, and volunteers who kept the country going during such difficult times.
"Parks and outdoor spaces played a vital role during lockdown, offering places for exercise, reflection, and social connection. Planting this tree near the memorial bench previously installed by the town council feels particularly fitting. We hope it will grow as a lasting tribute to those affected by the pandemic and a symbol of our community’s endurance.”
The 2020 covid lockdown began at 8.30pm March 23 when Prime Minster Boris Johnson ordered people to ‘stay at home’ for the first time in the country’s history. This was an extension of the previous advice to avoid all non-essential contact, which was issued on March 16,