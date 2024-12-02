FOR over a decade, the Friends of the Green have been key contributors in making Blaenavon a brighter community. From sprucing up benches to hosting open-air cinemas, their efforts are rooted in bringing the town together.
This year, their annual Christmas Tree event took on a special significance as it marked the beginning of a more consistent collaboration with Blaenavon Heritage VC School.
On Thursday (November 28), despite the chill in the air, the community spirit was palpable as people gathered on the Green to celebrate years of hard work from local students.
Stuart Evans, a dedicated member of the Friends of the Green, commented: “This is what community is all about!
“We’ve worked closely with the school for this year’s Christmas Tree project, and we’re hoping it’s the beginning of something lasting. Our goal is to make this a generational event—a project that the students can look back on with pride and say, ‘I was part of that.’”
Years 5, 6 and school leavers worked tirelessly over the past two years to create beautiful artwork to decorate the base of the 20-foot Christmas tree. The artwork, featured all the classic symbols of Christmas— including the Nativity and Santa Claus. The students’ efforts added a personal, festive touch that made the tree even more meaningful for the entire town.
The students gathered on the Green for a performance to mark the occasion, singing “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Prince of Peace”, as parents, guardians, and members of the community proudly watched on.
Stuart said: “We’re really excited about the potential for this to be the start of a long-term relationship with the school. We want them to feel a sense of ownership over this event, and we hope that it becomes something they carry on for years to come.”
The Christmas tree itself, sourced from Abergavenny, stands tall at the heart of Blaenavon, right on the Green. Strategically placed near the school and Blaenavon Rugby Club; a beacon to residents and visitors alike.
“We’re also very grateful to Torfaen Borough Council for allowing us to use this space,” Stuart continued. “Their support has been invaluable, and it’s wonderful to see this area being used as a gathering point for the community.”
The partnership with the school has already sparked ideas for future community initiatives. The Friends of the Green and the school are hoping to expand their collaboration with projects like litter picking, planting, and other ways to keep the town looking beautiful. For Stuart, it’s about fostering a sense of responsibility and ownership among the students, encouraging them to become active participants in their community.
A member of staff from Blaenavon Heritage VC School, added “We are really blessed to be apart of such an active community.”
Corroborating this, local businesses generously donated £350s worth of prizes to the event’s raffle, adding another layer of community involvement.
As the Christmas lights twinkle on the Green, it’s clear that the tree is more than just a festive decoration—it’s a symbol of community.