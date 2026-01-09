BLAENAU GWENT council has its first Green Party councillor.
The loss of a second senior councillor from Labour in the county borough has come amidst a number of changes to rock the political landscape in one of the heartlands of the Labour Party in Wales and the UK.
Last month it was revealed that non-aligned independent councillor Jonathan Millard (Ebbw Vale South) had joined Reform UK.
Following his announcement three other changes took place in quick succession.
Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Adults and Communities, Cllr Helen Cunningham announced that she was leaving Labour and now sits as a non-aligned independent councillor for Llanhilleth.
It has also been revealed that her ward colleague, Cllr Lee Parsons left the Independent group and also sits as a non-aligned councillor.
During the same period the council’s Climate Champion, Cllr Sonia Behr (Nantyglo) left Labour and joined the Green Party.
Cllr Behr has heavily criticised Labour in both Wales and Westminster and has also taken a swipe at how Labour operates locally and believes that a lack of face-to-face meetings is to blame for some problems and the “lax attitude.”
Cllr Behr said: “We are hampered by having no council chamber and thus no proper debates, worsened by having a weak opposition.
“People are astonished to hear we have no chamber and no opportunity for in person debates. – I have not even met some of the 33 councillors.
“It might not have been so bad if we’d at least had an active and vibrant Labour Group, where we could discuss issues and contribute to policy.”
Council leader Cllr Steve Thomas said: “I’m disappointed that Helen and Sonia have chosen to leave the Labour Party, but I respect their right to do so.
“I don’t accept the claim that Labour in Blaenau Gwent lacks values or purpose.
