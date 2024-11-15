The leader of an organised crime group operating out of Blaenau Gwent will spend more than eight years behind bars after a drug line running cocaine and cannabis between Abertillery and Bristol was dismantled.
Ben Wong was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison by a judge at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday 15 November after pleading guilty for his part in conspiring to supply both class A and B drugs.
The organised crime group (OCG) operated a county line between Bristol and Abertillery, where couriers would transport cocaine and cannabis across the River Severn and into the valleys town.
Young people and others with vulnerabilities were then used to sell the drugs.
The investigation launched in February 2023 after a former employer of one of the group made a report to the police when they found his work laptop contained social media messages relating to drug supply.
The subsequent examination of the device led officers to discovering the branches of an organised crime group with roots in Abertillery – with Ben Wong at the helm.
Five warrants were carried out in August of last year, which saw officers, including detectives from the serious and organised crime team, raid addresses across Blaenau Gwent.
Among the items recovered included cannabis and cocaine, cash and mobile phones – phones which contained further evidence of drug supply, exploitation and the county line.
Among those arrested was Nigel Gravenor, who was also sentenced today. He’s been imprisoned for two years and nine months after pleading guilty to conspiring to supply class A drugs.
Three others received suspended sentences for the parts they played in the criminal enterprise.
PC Owen Furlong, officer in the case, said: “The principal OCG member, Ben Wong, preyed on and took advantage of the vulnerabilities of others while boasting about claiming benefits and not needing to work.
“Couriers would collect the drugs from Bristol before sellers, including exploited young people, were given drugs to sell. Some were even paid with drugs.
“Others with debts or addictions were plunged deeper into misery by selling to fund their habit as Wong led a lavish lifestyle all funded by causing misery to others in the community.
“We’re committed to standing with our communities to show that it is all of us against them when it comes to individuals who prey on the vulnerable in our society.”