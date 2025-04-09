COUNCIL TAX bills for empty properties in Blaenau Gwent could skyrocket by up to 300 per cent, as senior councillors confirm the adoption of the empty property strategy but some senior councillors fear the strategy could impact town centres.
The draft strategy was in front of senior Labour councillors at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Cabinet on Wednesday, April 9.
They received the results of a consultation on the draft strategy which was held between October 23 and November 18 last year.
Last July councillors agreed to implement douncil tax premiums of up to 300 per cent on long term empty properties in a bid to bring them back into use.
Deputy council leader and cabinet member for the environment, Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “Bringing empty properties back into use is a key priority for this council, they are a waste and make no sense to the public and to people in housing need.
“Empty space above commercial units is also a wasted resource and some can be converted into residential units where this need can be demonstrated and can also help towards the council’s aim of revitalising town centres.”
She added that the refreshed strategy sets out the help that owners of empty properties can receive from the council to bring them back into use.
Cabinet member for the economy and regeneration, Cllr John C Morgan said: “I have a concern about the effect this policy will have on our town centres.
“The balance needs to be right between the commercial and the living accommodation side, so they meet the needs of the community.”
He added that the strategy needed to “fit in” with other council initiatives for town centres such as the Place Making Plan and the Local Development Plan (LDP) for Blaenau Gwent.
Cllr Morgan said: “We need a strategy for housing, but we need more clarity on what will take place in town centres.
“We had a planning application going through last week for five or six units above a property in Brynmawr.”
Cllr Cunningham pointed out that Blaenau Gwent planners had a “town centre first policy” which means that retail, commercial and educational facilities are preferred developments for town centres before residential uses.
Cllr Cunningham said: “You’ve hit on something there.
“Do we need to look at Supplementary Planning Guidance (SPG) to ensure that what we are doing as a council pulls in the right direction, to address our significant housing needs and those of our town centres.”
Cabinet went on to vote unanimously to agree the strategy.
There are 854 long term empty properties in the county borough.
For properties that are empty for up to two years the Council Tax premium will be – 100 per cent, up to three years – 200 per cent and over three years – 300 per cent.
The planning application which was discussed by cabinet had been lodged with Blaenau Gwent planners by Ross Cable for 27 Beaufort Street in Brynmawr
Last month he was given planning permission to convert the property into a six bed HMO.