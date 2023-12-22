A much-loved performance club for children in Tredegar is the latest recipient of Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme.
The five-star builder’s East Wales business donated £1,000 to Kidz R Us – a community enterprise that hosts activities for more than 500 children in a disadvantaged area every week – in the week before Christmas, and the day before the club’s Christmas show.
The volunteer-led, non-profit, self-funding organisation was founded by Diane Dann in 2002 when she was approached by a few children requesting her to organise dance classes and help them develop their skills in stage performances.
Diane agreed and the classes began with only three children. It was not later than a couple of months that the membership sprung from 3 to 120. The organisation expanded and went on to add other aspects of performances such as technical theatre.
Kidz R Us also puts on family and public events as well as organise trips for the children, who mainly come from the Tredegar area but also from Ebbw Vale, Merthyr Tydfil, and Newport. They are based at the former Park Place Chapel in Georgetown, which is now owned by the children themselves.
Persimmon is constructing 250 high quality homes at Carn y Cefn in Ebbw Vale, with three and four-bed homes currently available from £199,995. 55 properties will be transferred to local housing association partner United Welsh.
The developer has made other local donations recently through its Community Champions scheme, which sees £48,000 spent on good causes and much-valued organisations across Wales each year, including Heads of the Valley ABC. Other projects in Glyncoed have also been supported including its Nature Day and food bank.
Commenting, Persimmon Homes East Wales Sales Director Victoria Williams, said: “We’re delighted to be support Kidz R Us and their mission to bring enjoyment through performance to children in a disadvantaged area.
“Community Champions is a scheme that sees Persimmon help out good causes and much-loved organisations, and we have certainly found something that fits the bill in Kidz R Us.
“I just know that our customers at Carn y Cefn and the development’s future generations of residents will be very grateful for an organisation like Kidz R Us and would certainly not begrudge making the trip to Tredegar to have that experience.”
Helen Evans of Kidz R Us, added: “We are so grateful to Persimmon for helping us – we know how popular their Community Champions scheme is and we were delighted to receive the news that our applications had finally paid off.
“This funding will go towards our energy needs, the price of which everyone knows will have increased dramatically in recent months.
“Kidz R Us are incredibly proud of the offer we are able to give to local families and donations like Persimmon’s help us continue with that work that Diane started over 20 years ago.”