“We started with two ewes that I bought Nick for his birthday, we bought another four and from those six have steadily developed our incredible flock. We have also spent a lot of time and energy improving the sustainability of our farm. Not only do we farm organically but for around fifteen years we have been part of environmental schemes to help nature. What is now clear is that those steps have also helped our sheep and the taste of our lamb. Earlier this year we had our soil tested and found it is, not just carbon neutral but carbon positive, a carbon sink”.