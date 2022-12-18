WASTE and recycling collections in Powys will move on a day during Christmas week but will take place as normal over the New Year bank holiday.
This year, the crews will be able to enjoy Christmas Day and Boxing Day with friends and family, returning to work on Tuesday, December 27.
The waste and recycling collections will all move on a day, with the crews working on Saturday, December 31 to complete the weeks rounds.
Collections will take place as normal over the New Year bank holidays.
All Household Waste Recycling Centres will be closed on Christmas Day (25 Dec), Boxing Day (26 Dec) and New Year’s Day (1 Jan). Centres will be open as normal at other times, please check online for full details of the normal opening times.
“Our crews are always so hard working, especially in the recent difficult circumstances faced by the service due to staff shortages.” Explains Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.
“They are often working long hours to try and ensure rounds are completed, and bins are emptied.
“With collections scheduled throughout the festive period, we are encouraging households to make use of the service and reduce, reuse, and recycle as much of their household waste as possible.
“We all generate more waste than normal over Christmas and New Year, but most of it can be recycled–tin foil, food, glass jars and bottles, real Christmas trees, plain Christmas cards and wrapping paper, batteries, plastic pots, and bottles.”
Please check the Powys website and keep an eye on social media pages for any service changes needed because of extreme winter weather or any other unforeseen circumstances.