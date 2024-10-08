TV presenter and author Kate Humble and author of The Joy Bringers, Karin Celestine, will be helping Powys celebrate Bookshop Day this Saturday.
In partnership with independent bookshop, Book-ish, Karin Celestine will be signing books at the Abergavenny store from 11 am, and Kate Humble will be at Book-ish Crickhowell from 11 am.
Bookshop Day is an annual event organised by The Booksellers Association, encouraging people to visit the bookshops on their high streets, and take part in author events.
Around the UK, bookshops will be hosting events with Theresa May, Lemn Sissay, Helen Lederer, Jamie Smart, Susie Dent, Cressida Cowell, Inua Ellams, Oliver Jeffers, Sarah Ferguson (Duchess of York), Frank Cottrell-Boyce and Okechukwu Nzelu, as well as other authors. They will also have fun activities for children, with some being booksellers for the day.
TikTokers turned authors will be hosting their events in bookshops, as well as evenings of poetry readings, spooky afternoons for the little ones, and a very special Pokémon Swap Shop.
On the day, and throughout the year, booksellers will be on hand to give advice and guidance on your next read, or the perfect Christmas gift for a fellow booklover. This year’s theme “Bookshops Making a Difference” highlights the positive contribution bookshops make to their local communities, acting as so much more than just retail spaces for books.