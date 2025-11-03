“Using the Abergavenny Benthyg has been great, from a useful online catalogue where I could reserve my item, to helpful staff who showed us how to use it. The garden vacuum was great to turn our leaves into mulch, something we wouldn't have wanted to buy for a few uses a year. We'd highly recommend the Benthyg in Monmouthshire. It's a great way to share resources. Thanks to the team who make it happen. We'll see you again soon.”