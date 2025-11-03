Benthyg Abergavenny celebrated its third year of operation on Saturday October 25 with an open morning for current and new borrowers to visit and see for themselves the variety of items available to borrow.
There are four Benthygs in Monmouthshire, which each strive to make it as easy to borrow items from a ‘Library of Things’ as it is to go to the public library to take out a book.
The event was opened by Abergavenny’s Mayor, Cllr Philip Bowyer, and supported by both County and Town Councillors, all of whom shared in the effort to promote the reuse of items that might otherwise end up in landfill.
“I just wanted to write and say I appreciate being able to loan items through Benthyg,” one of the borrowers said.
“I needed to do a big job in the garden and needed tools like a garden shredder and bow saw, and I saved a lot of money compared to buying them. I’ll definitely be back to hire things for more one off jobs in the future!”
"I recently rented a ladder from Benthyg Abergavenny, a fantastic community service that loans tools and equipment for a small fee,” said another.
“This was my second time renting a ladder, and once again, I found it to be both affordable and incredibly useful. Additionally, I had the opportunity to donate some tools, knowing they would either help others in the community or be sent to Africa for charitable purposes.”
“It's a wonderful initiative that not only provides practical support but also fosters a sense of community and global goodwill."
The open morning was a great success, as the team signed up several new members on the day itself, and they also received praise from the community benefitting from the services it offers.
“The staff and volunteers are friendly and knowledgeable, making the borrowing experience smooth and enjoyable,” one of the new borrowers said.
“It's wonderful to see a service that not only promotes sharing but also strengthens local connections. It’s always my first place to go to when I need something, and I can’t recommend them highly enough.”
“Using the Abergavenny Benthyg has been great, from a useful online catalogue where I could reserve my item, to helpful staff who showed us how to use it. The garden vacuum was great to turn our leaves into mulch, something we wouldn't have wanted to buy for a few uses a year. We'd highly recommend the Benthyg in Monmouthshire. It's a great way to share resources. Thanks to the team who make it happen. We'll see you again soon.”
The Abergavenny Benthyg’s aim is to make sure it comes out at the top of the list as a first stop when considering household DIY. Whether that be tidying the garden now that winter is approaching, to carrying out internal decorating and painting when spring comes round.
