Charlie Dobson, Senior Veterinary Surgeon at Dogs Trust says:“As a nation of dog lovers, it goes without saying that many of us will want to spoil our canine companions this festive season. However, many of the ingredients in the food we enjoy this time of year are toxic to dogs, which can lead to tummy upsets or, in some cases can even be fatal.“It’s not just the ingredients in some foods that can be problematic. We’d also advise owners to avoid feeding their dogs a large Christmas lunch. While an extra full tummy of festive food might lead to us having a nice nap on the sofa, dogs can really struggle with sudden changes to their diet. This can lead to diarrhoea and vomiting, or even a serious condition called pancreatitis which often requires hospitalisation at the vets– something no one wants, especially at Christmas.