BBC Studios are on the hunt for UK Wedding Planners and Engaged Couple

BBC studios are looking for wedding planners and engaged couples in Monmouthshire to appear in their new TV series.

‘Master of Ceremonies (working title)’ is a new contest-based television series which will showcase the extraordinary talent of wedding planners.

During the pandemic, the UK wedding industry has been particularly hard hit, with uncertainty still looming over the livelihoods of many. BBC Studios want to shine the spotlight on the backbone of the industry who against the odds help to make the dreams of couples come true.

A selection of Event Planners will be tasked with pulling off the dreams of some of Britain’s most deserving couples, producing precious memories which will last a lifetime. Each week they will be provided with a specific brief and a budget to enhance a couple’s current wedding plans and deliver an unforgettable masterpiece. Whilst being judged by industry-leading judges and the couples themselves.

The series will be warm and celebratory in tone and will provide viewers with some insight into the remarkable skillset of wedding planners.

Planners will be competing for a money can’t buy prize and the opportunity to take their careers to the next level.

They are looking for Event Planners and engaged couples to take part in this exciting new series.

Planners, whatever your level of experience, if you’ve got what it takes to be crowned ‘Britain’s Best Wedding Planner’ you can apply here: https://forms.office.com/r/1XiEs9XKX9 or contact the casting team for details. Email: [email protected]

Couples, If you’re planning to tie the knot between August and December 2022 and need help to make your day extra special, we have the expertise and cash to make your day perfect! You can apply here: https://forms.office.com/r/M3PDwKXRUr or contact the casting team for details. Emails [email protected]

Applicants must be 18 or over and a UK resident to take part.