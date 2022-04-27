Bank Holiday opening times for Community Pharmacies
All GP surgeries and the majority of community pharmacies will be closed on Bank Holidays Monday May 2, 2022.
If you need to see a doctor urgently over this period call 111. In a medical emergency, please dial 999. If you are feeling unwell but the problem is not a medical emergency, please call 111 for the NHS 111 Wales service.
If you need dental advice, please contact the Out of Hours Dental Helpline on 01633 744387
If you require urgent Social Services Care, please contact the South Wales Emergency Duty Team on 0800 328 4432
Please ensure that you order all your repeat prescriptions or blood test results in plenty of time with your GP Surgery.
Please see below which pharmacies will be open on Monday May 2.
Boots Pharmacy , 2 Cross Street, Abergavenny 10am - 4pm
Boots Pharmacy , 17 High Street, Chepstow 10am-4pm
Boots Pharmacy , 60 Monnow Street, Monmouth 10am-4pm
Chappells Pharmacy, 28 Newport Road, Caldicot 11:30am-12:30
H Shackleton Ltd Pharmacy, 33 Brecon Road, Abergavenny 4pm - 8pm
