“Ban evictions this winter”, says Plaid Cymru leader
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price calls on Welsh Government to freeze rents and ban evictions this winter
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has called on the Labour Government in Wales to announce a winter rent freeze and reintroduce an eviction moratorium.
Ahead of First Minister’s Questions, the Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price MS, has stated that the “renting market in Wales is broken”.
Mr Price notes that rises in inflation, and a flawed housing system in Wales has meant that rent rises are higher in Wales than anywhere else in the UK except London, according to figures released by Zoopla this year.
Mr Price has also called on Mark Drakeford and his Labour Government to use its devolved powers ban all evictions this winter as an emergency measure, in much the same way that evictions were banned during the pandemic.
“We need rents to be frozen, not people, who risk being unable to afford to heat their home, or worse, be forced out on to the street. Welsh Government has the power to stop this happening – they should use it,” said Mr Price.
