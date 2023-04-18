Abergavenny's Bailey Park is one of the five areas that will now feature a new nature-inspire mosaic artwork, encouraging people to think about the nature we can find in our communities.
The artworks are situated in green spaces across Gwent, including: Gilfach, Bargoed; Bryn Bach Park, Tredegar; Rogerstone Welfare Grounds, Rogerstone; Fairhill, Cwmbran and Bailey Park, Abergavenny.
These incredible works have been developed by the Nature isn’t Neat project, which aims to raise awareness of the decline in pollinators and encourage local action, and create new meadows in towns and villages across Gwent.
This spring, locals are encouraged to try finding all five sculptures to complete the trail.
Residents will get the opportunity to find and scan the QR code on each artwork and uncover hidden information about the plants and pollinators which inspired each sculpture.
WHY not tag @NatureisntNeat on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and share the amazing plants and pollinators you find with everyone online?
The artworks were created over the summer of 2022, when Gwent communities were busy designing and building mosaic designs with artist Stephanie Roberts. The theme was to capture the beauty of nature found in local green spaces.
The mosaics celebrate the relationship between wildflowers, pollinators and people of Gwent, with each sculpture inspired by a local plant and pollinator species, which can be seen in the mosaics.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Cllr Catrin Maby said: “The new artworks are fantastic and provide a lasting testament to Nature Isn’t Neat and the positive effect its principles have had on wildlife and pollinators across Gwent.”
“The selective mowing approach that allows grasses and wildflowers to thrive for longer is supporting pollinators and a diverse range of wildlife generally. To have the community come together to help celebrate this through a community led artwork is truly wonderful.”
This community art project is supported by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development: Europe Investing in Rural Areas and is funded by the Welsh Government’s Enabling of Natural Resources and Well-being Grant.
The Gwent Green Grid team is made up of officers from Monmouthshire County Council, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, Caerphilly County Borough Council, Newport Council and Torfaen County Borough Council all working together with Natural Resources Wales, Forest Research and the Severn Wye Energy Agency as well.
For more information about Nature Isn’t Neat visit www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/nature-isnt-neat/community-artworks/