BAILEY Park is ablaze with colour as the indicators of spring appear across Abergavenny.
Spring officially starts Thursday, March 20, but the town already has seen glorious flowers appearing, including daffodils, primroses and tulips.
Judith Vicary, Friends of Bailey Park Chair said: “The promising signs of Spring are everywhere in Bailey Park. Hundreds of Daffodils line the main path and the Avenue, many planted by schoolchildren over the years. There are more, together with purple and white Hellebores and dozens of yellow Primroses, growing in the main flowerbeds near the Rugby Club gate.
“Soon there will be multicoloured tulips dotted everywhere too. Inside the gate opposite Morrisons there is a stunning display of purple Crocuses which every year are purchased and shared between Friends of Bailey Park and Abergavenny Rotary Club, in an effort to stamp out Polio in third world countries.”
Despite the recent sunshine, temperatures in Monmouthshire are still low - however, Judith invited the public to visit Bailey Park and perhaps join the team.
Judith added: “You can also see them on the roundabout by Waitrose. Although the weather is still chilly, these brave heralders of Spring won’t be deterred. Come and visit Bailey Park soon and enjoy the colourful displays. Friends of Bailey Park are proud to be entering both Wales in Bloom and Abergavenny in Bloom, as part of the town’s entries once again this year.
“We are only a very small team, and we aren’t getting any younger. If you feel you might like to join our cheerful little group, then please pop along on a Monday or a Thursday morning to have a chat. You would be most welcome. Weather permitting!”
Anybody hoping for more information can visit the team or call 01873 854929.