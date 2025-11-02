A NINE-month-old baby has died following a dog attack in the village of Rogiet this evening (Sunday).
Gwent Police say they were called to a house in Crossway in the village near Caldicot at around 6pm.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dog has been seized and removed.
Police attended with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Chief Superintendent John Davies said: “We understand that there will be concerns around this incident, but officers are on scene and will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses.
“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”
“Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting log reference 2500349915.
“You can also send us a direct message on Facebook or X.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”
